Gurugram air quality improves to ‘satisfactory’ after almost two months

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 21:58 IST

Gurugram: The air quality of Gurugram on Friday improved significantly, coming down to the ‘satisfactory’ category for the first time in almost two months, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality index (AQI) of the city on Friday was 92, as per the CPCB’s 4pm bulletin. November 30, 2019 was the last time the city’s AQI was in the ‘satisfactory’ category, with a reading of 78.

Thursday’s AQI, at 150, was ‘moderate’. Experts said the improvement in the air quality was the result of good wind speed, averaging at 20 kmph.

Particulate matter (PM) 2.5 levels on Friday were at a maximum of 68ug/m3 – down from 98ug/m3 the previous day. The prescribed safe limit of PM2.5 is 60ug/m3.

The maximum temperature on Friday touched 20.4 degrees Celsius – the highest this month. The day saw a clear skies and sunshine. The day temperature is likely to increase further to 21 degrees Celsius by Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature too rose, going up to 8.2 degrees Celsius on Friday from 6.8 degrees Celsius the previous day, the IMD data states. The minimum temperature is also expected to rise, to 9 degrees, on Sunday.

Dense fog has been predicted from Sunday for two to three days, said IMD scientists.

“For the last two days, north-westerly winds have been blowing across the plains of northwest India and have cleared pollutants in the atmosphere. Similar weather conditions are expected on Saturday, however, the wind speed could reduce to around 10 kmph and air quality could be in the ‘moderate’ category,” said a CPCB official.

A spell of light-to-moderate rain is expected on January 28 due to a western disturbance, which could last till January 30, said an IMD official. The last active western disturbance caused rain in the region around January 18, as per officials.