Gurugram: DTCP to decide dispute over gate between two societies in Sector 51

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:34 IST

Gurugram: The tussle over installation of a gate in the middle of two adjoining residential societies in Sector 51 will now be decided by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) after an inspection is conducted on Friday, officials said. The directions were issued after residents of Blossoms II society and Opulence Villas had a spat after the latter allegedly tried to remove a part of a wall there and put up a gate.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram said that complaints in this regard had been made and the matter will now be probed and based on the layout plan and urban development rules. “An inspection will be conducted and a decision will be taken as per rules,” he said.

Ayan Mukherjee, president, Blossom II residents’ welfare association (RWA) said that the gate was being installed on the rear side of the colony by removing a wall which separates the two. “This is against the rules and will cause chaos in the residential area. We have asked the authorities to intervene in the matter.”

Shamsher Kharkhara, president of Opulence Villas RWA, said that these two colonies had been developed by a single developer and are under a single license, and this allows for installing a gate. “This matter is now under the consideration of DTCP authorities and we will abide by any decision taken under law.”