100 city buses likely to resume services in Gurugram, Faridabad on Friday
City bus services in Gurugram and Faridabad are likely to be restored on Friday, with 100 buses that have remained off the roads since October 7 expected to resume operations following discussions between Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) and its concessionaire over pending payments, officials said on Thursday
City bus services in Gurugram and Faridabad are likely to be restored on Friday, with 100 buses that have remained off the roads since October 7 expected to resume operations following discussions between Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) and its concessionaire over pending payments, officials said on Thursday.
The disruption, triggered by a dispute over dues of approximately ₹15 crore, has affected an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 daily commuters across 18 routes in the two cities, forcing many to rely on shared autorickshaws and other modes of transport.
A senior GMCBL official said some of the financial issues were resolved during discussions with the concessionaire, TCRPL Gurugram City Bus Transport Pvt Ltd, which subsequently agreed to resume operations with 50 buses from Friday.
“The city bus service will resume from Friday and directions in this regard have been issued to the bus concessionaire. Guidelines in this regard have been issued to the operator, and commuters will not face any problems,” said Vishwajit Chaudhary, CEO, GMCBL.
GMCBL has a fleet of 200 buses, of which 50 operate from the Sector 52 depot in Gurugram, 50 from the Ballabhgarh depot in Faridabad and the remaining 100 from the Sector 10 depot in Gurugram. Services from the Sector 52 and Ballabhgarh depots were suspended on October 7 following the payment dispute, while the Sector 10 fleet continued to operate, officials said.
All the 100 buses that were non-operational from sector 52 and Ballabgarh depot are expected to start operations from Friday.
A senior TCRPL executive said representatives of the company and GMCBL met at the Sector 10 depot on Thursday to work out the terms for restoring services.
“Detailed discussion was held on the financial issues and it was decided that a part of outstanding payment would be paid to TCRPL. We plan to restart operations from Friday,” the executive said.
The concessionaire and the GMCBL both did not comment on payment of dues.
For commuters, the suspension has meant longer and less convenient journeys, particularly along routes connecting Millennium City Centre with Badshahpur and Sohna.
“Several hundred passengers in Gurugram used the city bus particularly to travel from Millennium City Centre towards Badshahpur and Sohna. We have been dependent on shared autos for travel and these are not very convenient,” said Manoj Yadav, a resident of Badshahpur.
Commuters said the regular bus schedules and lower fares made the service an important mode of daily transport, particularly for those travelling longer distances.
“The buses were safe and cheaper as compared to other modes of private transport such as cabs and bike taxis,” said Vikas Singh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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