At least 12,000 to 15,000 families living in 12 societies along the Dwarka Expressway suffered power outages lasting up to 10 hours on Saturday due to multiple faults in their power supply infrastructure, officials and residents said.

10-hour outage hits 12 societies along Dwarka Expressway

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The affected societies included Emaar Imperial Gardens, Shapoorji Pallonji Joyville, Adani Oyster, BPTP Amstoria, ROF Aalayas, Suncity Avenue, Emaar Gurgaon Greens and Conscient Heritage Max in Sector-102, Satya The Hermitage in Sector-103, M3M Woodshire in Sector-107, and ATS Kocoon and SBTL Caladium in Sector-109.

Residents said the outage on Independence Day forced them to cancel several plans.

Sunil Sareen, Imperial Gardens RWA vice president, said the outage started at 6am and lasted until 4.30pm. “Almost on every other day, a fault develops in the power infrastructure of the developers of any of the societies or of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited, which leaves the residents suffering,” he said.

Dhananjay Jha, Suncity Avenue RWA president, said 761 families in the society suffered for almost 10 hours. “Ours is an affordable society, and long outages amid summers and humid monsoons pinch us a lot. All the inverters had got drained. Foods stored in fridges had to be thrown out, as they were foul-smelling in the absence of cooling for a long duration. A single long outage makes us suffer in various ways,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior DHBVN official said a fault in a 33kV feeder cable box connecting the 220kV substation in Sector-107 caused the outage. “The fault was at a point where the realtor-supplied feeder entered the gas-insulated system of the substation control panel. We shifted the load to other feeders to restore the power supply, and it took time,” he said, asking not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior DHBVN official said a fault in a 33kV feeder cable box connecting the 220kV substation in Sector-107 caused the outage. “The fault was at a point where the realtor-supplied feeder entered the gas-insulated system of the substation control panel. We shifted the load to other feeders to restore the power supply, and it took time,” he said, asking not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

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The official said the realtor would rectify the cable box fault within a day or two and DHBVN would maintain supply through another feeder in the meantime.

Discom officials said a fault in the vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) panel of Joy Ville caused a 10-hour outage there and affected Imperial Gardens due to their common supply lines. Repeated tripping also affected the Sector-107 substation and Adani Oyster. The VCB fault was rectified by 4.30pm.

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Officials said societies in Sectors 103, 107 and 109 also faced outages after a society’s 33kV feeder tripped twice. The first outage lasted two hours. After being fixed, the feeder tripped again, extending the overall outage to four hours.