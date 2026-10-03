13-year-old girl jumps from moving bike to escape alleged molestation in Sohna: Police

A 13-year-old girl was injured after jumping from a moving motorcycle to escape a 23-year-old neighbour who allegedly molested her while giving her a lift home in Sohna, Gurugram police said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old suspect allegedly molested the girl while giving her a lift home. She jumped from the moving motorcycle and was injured, police said.

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The suspect had fled from the village but was traced and finally arrested from Indri Mor last Saturday, public relations officer (PRO) of the Gurugram police Sandeep Turan said.

“The motorcycle used in the incident was also recovered. He was produced before the court and forwarded to judicial custody on Sunday,” he added.

Officers said that the incident took place on September 24 when the minor victim was returning home after her school ended. The 23-year-old suspect, who is a neighbour, had offered to drop her home on his motorcycle.

The investigators said that the suspect started molesting her on the moving motorcycle. Sensing the situation and with no option to evade, the minor girl jumped from the moving motorcycle and was injured.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police officers, she immediately raised an alarm and ran away from the spot. The girl’s mother came to know about the incident after she returned home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police officers, she immediately raised an alarm and ran away from the spot. The girl’s mother came to know about the incident after she returned home. {{/usCountry}}

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“An FIR was immediately registered against him on the mother’s complaint under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at the City Sohna police station,” Turan said.