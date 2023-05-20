Gurugram: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two suspects, including a milkman she was acquainted with, who also beat her up and threatened to kill her when she tried to resist, Gurugram police said on Saturday.

15-year-old girl gangraped by two in Bhondsi

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station on Friday, based on a complaint by the minor’s mother, police said.

In her complaint, the woman said her daughter, who is a Class 8 student, went to get milk on Friday morning and met the prime suspect near Maruti Kunj. The woman alleged that the milkman forcibly took her daughter to a forested area near Bhondsi village on his motorcycle, where the second suspect was waiting.

“Both of them raped her. When my daughter resisted, they not only threatened to kill her but also brutally thrashed her with a stick and fled on their bike, leaving her alone,” the woman said in her complaint.

The woman said her daughter narrated her entire ordeal when the family was able to find her on the corner of a street in their neighbourhood.

“My daughter looked very nervous and had injury marks at many places on her body”, the woman added.

Police said the minor was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

“Police teams are currently conducting multiple raids to arrest the two suspects. They will be nabbed at the earliest”, said Madan Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station.

