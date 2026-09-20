19-storey fall kills man, critically injures another at Gurugram construction site

A 19-year-old man was killed and another critically injured after they fell from the 19th floor of an under-construction building in Sector 113 on Friday, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Dilkhush, 19, a resident of Dumra in Bihar’s Katihar, police said. The injured, Vasudev, 29, hails from Gopal Barsal village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, they added. Both victims were construction workers at the project, police said.

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The incident took place between 12.15pm and 12.30pm when the two workers were moving construction items on the 19th floor, investigators said. Police said Dilkhush slipped and tried to hold on to Vasudev, causing both to lose their balance and fall.

A senior police official said Dilkhush could not get trapped in a safety net and fell to the ground, while Vasudev was caught in a safety net installed a few floors below. “He was instantly killed at the spot. Vasudev, meanwhile, was trapped in a safety net installed a few floors below and was saved. However, he was also critically wounded. Other workers pulled him up and rushed him to a private hospital where he is presently under treatment,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after the incident, other construction workers began protesting and allegedly assaulted a few employees of the firm that had supplied workers for the building construction, police said. A police team in an emergency response vehicle (ERV) reached the spot after receiving an alert but had to fall back after workers allegedly tried to attack them. The ERV’s windscreen was damaged by stone pelting, investigators said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after the incident, other construction workers began protesting and allegedly assaulted a few employees of the firm that had supplied workers for the building construction, police said. A police team in an emergency response vehicle (ERV) reached the spot after receiving an alert but had to fall back after workers allegedly tried to attack them. The ERV’s windscreen was damaged by stone pelting, investigators said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said Dilkhush’s family had not alleged foul play and had not submitted a written complaint against the firm.

“The firm, for which he worked, has assured compensation. Both sides have submitted written statements at the Bajghera police station about their stand,” he said. Dilkhush’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy on Saturday.

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Turan said no complaint had been received over the alleged assault on firm employees. “The second worker is under treatment, but doctors said that his condition remains critical,” he added.