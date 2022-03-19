2 children dead, 14 injured after bus collides with truck on Delhi-Alwar highway

Two children were killed and 14 people injured after a private bus, which collided with a truck that was allegedly being chased by a police vehicle, rolled over and fell into a roadside ditch near Sambal village on Delhi-Alwar highway in Mewat district on Saturday morning, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased have been identified as Abrar Ali (10) of Sambal and Munfarid (17) from Alwar, Rajasthan. Police said both of them were on the roadside when a bus carrying passengers rolled over and fell over them.

Police said the 14 injured were those travelling in the bus that was going towards Gurugram from Nuh. The truck was coming from the opposite direction.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by negligence) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Nuh Sadar police station on Saturday evening based on the complaint of Abrar’s father Aasik Ali, who runs a stall on the Delhi-Alwar highway and was witness to the accident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the complaint, Ali said the truck that was being chased by a police vehicle suddenly jumped lanes and rammed into a thresher.

“Around the same time, the private bus was coming from the opposite side... it collided with the truck and rolled over. It fell into a roadside ditch after crushing my son and Munfarid to death,” said Ali in the police complaint.

He alleged that Munfarid was a daily wager who was working in the fields at the time of the accident while his son was watching how to operate some farming equipment.

“We blocked the road for sometime and left only after a deputy superintendent rank officer reached the spot and assured us to take appropriate action,” said Ali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Ajay Veer, station house officer of Nuh Sadar police station, said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident. “The truck driver spotted an SUV, similar to the one used by police, due to which he panicked and lost control at the wheels,” said the inspector, adding that investigation is underway.