Two engineers died in separate road accidents near Sikanderpur Metro station and IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said.

2 engineers killed in separate Gurugram crashes near Sikanderpur, IFFCO Chowk

In the first incident, a 29-year-old engineer died after his car crashed into a crane stationed near Sikanderpur Metro station on the IFFCO Chowk-Mehrauli road stretch around 1.05am, police said.

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The victim, Abhishek Kumar, worked as an engineer at a multinational firm in DLF Phase-3 and lived in rented accommodation in the area. He was originally from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the crane had been stationed on the road for installation of surveillance cameras but allegedly lacked parking lights, indicators, reflective cones and cautionary signage. Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority spokesperson Neha Sharma told HT CCTV installation work was being carried out by a private firm under an MoU with GMDA and the police. “GMDA is not involved at this stage of the project. Police are investigating the accident,” she said.

HT withheld the names of the contractor and hiring agency of the crane, as they could not be reached for comment.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said an emergency response vehicle rushed Abhishek Kumar to a nearby hospital in DLF Phase-3, where doctors declared him brought dead. Based on the complaint, police registered a case at DLF Phase-2 police station under Sections 285 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said an emergency response vehicle rushed Abhishek Kumar to a nearby hospital in DLF Phase-3, where doctors declared him brought dead. Based on the complaint, police registered a case at DLF Phase-2 police station under Sections 285 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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In the second incident, a 30-year-old software engineer from Delhi died after his speeding car jumped the divider, crashed into a stationary autorickshaw and caught fire on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near IFFCO Chowk around 12.30am, police said.

The victim, identified as Devanshu, worked with a multinational company in Gurugram and was returning home from work when the accident occurred.

According to police, the car was travelling towards Delhi on NH-48 when it went out of control, crossed the divider and entered the wrong side of the service lane. The vehicle rammed into a stationary autorickshaw before hitting another divider and catching fire, trapping the driver inside.

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Police said no one was inside the autorickshaw at the time of the crash.

Videos circulating online showed flames engulfing the vehicle as bystanders attempted to rescue the trapped driver.

A cab driver passing through the stretch stopped to help the injured man despite the fire. The cab driver, identified as Ritesh Phogat, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, told police he found the driver unconscious inside the burning vehicle.

“The seatbelt was still fastened, and the airbags had deployed. He was bleeding heavily,” police said, citing Phogat’s statement.

Phogat entered the burning car and pulled the injured man out before arranging another autorickshaw to take him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said the second accident was being investigated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

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“We are examining the circumstances that led to the crash,” he said.

Police said further investigation was underway in both cases.