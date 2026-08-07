The foot of a delivery executive was severed, while another man was injured after a speeding Mahindra Thar rammed into an electric scooter and then a motorcycle on Old Delhi Road on Wednesday, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

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The accident took place around 10.30pm near Chopal Restaurant in Sector 14. According to police and eyewitnesses, the SUV hit the scooter, the bike and then came to a stop after it hit a tree on the side of the road.

The impact flung the EV rider nearly 30 feet and his left leg was severed above the ankle.

Police identified the victim as Manu Solanki (19), a native of Tarapur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district.

Police have yet to identify the second victim whose family shifted him out of the hospital to which the two had been first admitted.

The driver fled the scene. “The driver managed to flee after abandoning the vehicle, taking advantage of the darkness, with bystanders busy helping victims. The wrecked Thar and the damaged two-wheelers were seized from the spot,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

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{{^usCountry}} The driver has been identified as a resident of Gurgaon village in Sector-6, said Turan. “He will be arrested soon,” he added. Police are verifying eyewitness allegations that the driver was inebriated and that beer bottles were found inside the Thar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The driver has been identified as a resident of Gurgaon village in Sector-6, said Turan. “He will be arrested soon,” he added. Police are verifying eyewitness allegations that the driver was inebriated and that beer bottles were found inside the Thar. {{/usCountry}}

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Narendra Solanki, Manu’s father, said he was living in a PG accommodation near Rajiv Nagar and had been working as a delivery executive in Gurugram for nearly a year.

On Wednesday, he was on the way to deliver an order in Prem Nagar when the accident occurred.

“My son told me that the Thar was speeding and had lost control. It suddenly rammed his electric scooter which flung him in the air. Doctors are still unsure if they will be able to save his leg from amputation,” he said.

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Manu is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in sector 10A.

On Manu’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the Thar driver under sections 125(b) (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-14 police station on Wednesday.