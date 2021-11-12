2 men held for killing property dealer in Faridabad, 2 still on the run

Faridabad police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 42-year-old property dealer over a monetary dispute in Jawahar Colony on Wednesday. Police said they were looking for two other suspects who were on the run.

Police said the incident took place at about 10.30pm when the victim, Bhagat Singh, was walking to his house after purchasing milk from a nearby grocery store. As he exited a lane near his house, the four suspects allegedly intercepted him and started hitting him with rods and sticks.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that Ranjit Singh, Bhagat’s brother, told them Bhagat raised an alarm, following which he rushed out and witnessed four people assaulting him. “They threatened him against interfering. He informed the police and his neighbours, and the suspects fled from the spot,” Kadiyan said.

Police said Bhagat suffered injuries on the head and neck, and collapsed on the spot within minutes. His family members took him to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said police.

Kadiyan said they formed teams on Wednesday night after the murder, and identified the suspects through technical surveillance and statements recorded by the family members.

Two suspects were arrested from Sector 20B of Faridabad on Thursday night and were identified as Gurmeet Singh and Babu aka Nishant (known by his first name only).

Kadiyan said during questioning the suspects revealed that Bhagat had allegedly borrowed money from them and was not returning it despite repeated requests. “The suspects had approached his family members also but they refused to help. Bhagat had stopped answering their calls and was avoiding them, following which they planned to attack to threaten him, but he died,” he said.

Police said the suspects had threatened him earlier as well, but he assured them he would return the money within a month. However, he then stopped taking calls.

The iron rod and sticks used in the crime have been recovered by the police. The suspects were sent to judicial custody on Friday, said police.