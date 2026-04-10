2015-batch IAS officer Uttam Singh appointed as new Ggm DC

In an administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Wednesday has appointed IAS officer Uttam Singh as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Gurugram, replacing Ajay Kumar.

Uttam Singh, a 2015-batch IAS officer, was previously serving as Karnal DC.

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Ajay Kumar, an officer from the 2013 batch, has been transferred from his position as the Gurugram DC and appointed as the new deputy principal secretary-II to the chief minister of Haryana, a newly created role in the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Uttam Singh, a 2015-batch IAS officer, was previously serving as Karnal DC. When contacted, Uttam Singh said he is will be taking charge on Monday.

Officials told HT that the reshuffle is intended to improve administrative efficiency in fast-growing cities like Gurugram.

The district, which has seen exponential population growth and expansion of residential and commercial sectors, continues to face persistent challenges related to waste management, traffic congestion, water supply and urban planning.

Singh’s role will be critical in ensuring coordination among multiple agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and various state departments, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials from the administrative office, requesting anonymity, said the new DC is expected to prioritise grievance redressal, improve inter-departmental coordination and strengthen implementation of government schemes at the ground level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials from the administrative office, requesting anonymity, said the new DC is expected to prioritise grievance redressal, improve inter-departmental coordination and strengthen implementation of government schemes at the ground level. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said that Singh’s prior experience in district administration will help address these challenges and bring a more structured approach to governance in the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that Singh’s prior experience in district administration will help address these challenges and bring a more structured approach to governance in the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The reshuffle, involving several IAS and HCS officers across Haryana, is being seen as a strategic move by the state government to enhance administrative responsiveness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reshuffle, involving several IAS and HCS officers across Haryana, is being seen as a strategic move by the state government to enhance administrative responsiveness. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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