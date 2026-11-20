27-year-old man arrested for planning knife attack on Gurugram shopkeeper
Police said the suspect had an argument with the victim a few days before the incident and allegedly held a grudge against him.
A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly orchestrating a knife attack on a shopkeeper in Gurugram's Sector 7 HUDA Market following a dispute, police said on Friday.
According to police, the suspect, who runs a courier shop in the market, allegedly provided a knife to one of his employees and sent him to attack the victim. He was apprehended in Sector 7 on Thursday.
The incident took place around 9.45pm on November 17, when the 35-year-old victim was sitting at the counter of his shop. According to the complaint, an employee of the suspect, along with some unidentified associates, forcibly entered his shop, picked up items, abused and slapped him, and threatened to kill him.
The group allegedly attacked him multiple times with a knife, inflicting injuries on his neck, hands and stomach, before fleeing the spot. The victim called the emergency helpline 112, following which a police team reached the spot and took him to Civil Hospital in Sector 10 for treatment.
Police said the suspect had an argument with the victim a few days before the incident and allegedly held a grudge against him. He allegedly gave the knife to his employee and sent him to attack the shopkeeper.
A case was registered at New Colony police station on November 18 under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
A video of the attack had also circulated on social media.
Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the other people involved in the attack, police said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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