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2,800 crore World Bank loan for Gurugram Metro likely by July-end

The loan, which constitutes 60% of the project cost, is currently estimated at around ₹2,800 crore and is under advanced consideration following discussions with World Bank officials

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:54 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The proposal of the Gurugram Metropolitan Rail Limited (GMRL) seeking a loan of around 2,800 crore from the World Bank for the second phase of the Gurugram Metro is in its final stages and is likely to be approved by the end of July, a senior GMRL official aware of the matter said.

World Bank team reviewed project in Gurugram, Panchkula; funding tied to TOD norms and last-mile connectivity plans. (HT Archive)

The loan, which constitutes 60% of the project cost, is currently estimated at around 2,800 crore and is under advanced consideration following discussions with World Bank officials. A team from the World Bank visited Panchkula last week after earlier holding meetings in Gurugram to review various aspects of the proposal, officials said.

“A team of senior officials from the World Bank had visited Panchkula last week, and prior to that, they had visited Gurugram and held a detailed discussion on different aspects of the project. The World Bank has its own parameters which need to be met. Our discussions were very positive, and it is expected that a meeting of the Department of Economic Affairs will be held in July and this loan will be approved,” the GMRL official said.

Stations in the second phase will include Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Railway Station, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22, Sector 21, and Udyog Vihar Phase One.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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