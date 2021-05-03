Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 3 arrested for illegal sales of remdesivir vials, hospital booked
gurugram news

3 arrested for illegal sales of remdesivir vials, hospital booked

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police, CID, said families were paying for the injection, which the suspects never injected.
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAY 03, 2021 12:09 PM IST
This picture shows a vial of Remdesivir as parcels of vaccines. (AFP)

Three people, including two hospital staff, were arrested for allegedly black marketing remdesivir for 45,000 per vial. Five vials of remdesivir were recovered from the suspects, said police.

A case has also been registered against Narayana Hospital in DLF Phase 3 for cheating and negligence after the suspects revealed they used to steal injection and sold them at premium rates, said police.

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police, CID, said families were paying for the injection, which the suspects never injected. A Max Healthcare spokesperson said, “We have checked our stock of remdesivir and have not found anything amiss. We are supporting the investigation.” Narayana hospital did not respond to messages and calls seeking comment.

Three people, including two hospital staff, were arrested for allegedly black marketing remdesivir for 45,000 per vial. Five vials of remdesivir were recovered from the suspects, said police.

A case has also been registered against Narayana Hospital in DLF Phase 3 for cheating and negligence after the suspects revealed they used to steal injection and sold them at premium rates, said police.

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police, CID, said families were paying for the injection, which the suspects never injected. A Max Healthcare spokesperson said, “We have checked our stock of remdesivir and have not found anything amiss. We are supporting the investigation.” Narayana hospital did not respond to messages and calls seeking comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
remdesivir drug remdesivir
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP