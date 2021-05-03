3 arrested for illegal sales of remdesivir vials, hospital booked

Three people, including two hospital staff, were arrested for allegedly black marketing remdesivir for ₹45,000 per vial. Five vials of remdesivir were recovered from the suspects, said police.

A case has also been registered against Narayana Hospital in DLF Phase 3 for cheating and negligence after the suspects revealed they used to steal injection and sold them at premium rates, said police.

Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police, CID, said families were paying for the injection, which the suspects never injected. A Max Healthcare spokesperson said, “We have checked our stock of remdesivir and have not found anything amiss. We are supporting the investigation.” Narayana hospital did not respond to messages and calls seeking comment.

Three people, including two hospital staff, were arrested for allegedly black marketing remdesivir for ₹45,000 per vial. Five vials of remdesivir were recovered from the suspects, said police. A case has also been registered against Narayana Hospital in DLF Phase 3 for cheating and negligence after the suspects revealed they used to steal injection and sold them at premium rates, said police. Inderjeet Yadav, deputy superintendent of police, CID, said families were paying for the injection, which the suspects never injected. A Max Healthcare spokesperson said, “We have checked our stock of remdesivir and have not found anything amiss. We are supporting the investigation.” Narayana hospital did not respond to messages and calls seeking comment.