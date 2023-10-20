3 held for bursting firecrackers in middle of Gurugram road

Police on Friday arrested three men for allegedly bursting firecrackers in the middle of Golf Course Road, a day after a case was registered when videos of the purported act were widely shared on social media.

All the suspects were released on bail after they joined the investigation. (FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A black Toyota Endeavour was also seized from the suspects . The three men, however, were let off on bail after they joined the investigation, said police.

“All the suspects were released on bail after they joined the investigation. Another car was also found involved in the same act and we are probing the incident,” said Rajender Kumar, station house officer of Sector 53 police station.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON