3 held for bursting firecrackers in middle of Gurugram road

ByLeena Dhankhar
Oct 20, 2023 10:51 PM IST

Three men were arrested for setting off firecrackers on Golf Course Road, and a black Toyota Endeavour was seized. The men were released on bail after joining the investigation. Another car is also being investigated for involvement in the incident.

Police on Friday arrested three men for allegedly bursting firecrackers in the middle of Golf Course Road, a day after a case was registered when videos of the purported act were widely shared on social media.

All the suspects were released on bail after they joined the investigation. (FILE)

A black Toyota Endeavour was also seized from the suspects . The three men, however, were let off on bail after they joined the investigation, said police.

“All the suspects were released on bail after they joined the investigation. Another car was also found involved in the same act and we are probing the incident,” said Rajender Kumar, station house officer of Sector 53 police station.

Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail

police videos golf course road
