3 held for sexually assaulting, extorting teens in Faridabad

Gurugram: Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl and sexual assault and extortion of her 16-year-old male friend at an unoccupied high-rise building in Sector 78, Faridabad, police said on Friday.

Police said the incident took place between 7pm and 8pm on August 24 but came to light on Tuesday, when the girl’s mother approached BPTP police station and filed a complaint. (HT Archive)

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Police said the incident took place between 7pm and 8pm on August 24 but came to light on Tuesday, when the girl’s mother approached BPTP police station and filed a complaint.

On the complaint of girl’s mother, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 7 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 308 (extortion) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at BPTP police station.

The arrested suspects, aged 20, 29 and 30, were taken into four-day police remand after being produced before a court on Thursday. At least one more suspect remains absconding, police said.

According to police, one of the arrested men is a security guard at the building, while another runs a tea stall nearby. Police said the building, which was being developed as a residential society, has remained unoccupied for several years due to litigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Sarai) Sandeep Mor said the girl and her friend, both students at private schools in Faridabad, had reached the building after their coaching classes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Sarai) Sandeep Mor said the girl and her friend, both students at private schools in Faridabad, had reached the building after their coaching classes. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, the security guard noticed the teenagers and informed his associate, following which the four suspects reached the fifth floor where the minors were present. The suspects allegedly gang raped the girl and her sexually assaulted her friend and threatened them against informing their families.

Police said one of the suspects also allegedly extorted ₹10,000 from the boy through a UPI transaction before leaving. “The duo returned home but didn’t share anything to their families about the incident,” Mor said.

Police said the girl’s mother noticed changes in her behaviour, including reduced interaction with others, staying in her room and missing evening coaching classes. She subsequently spoke to her daughter, who narrated the incident. The mother also contacted the boy, who confirmed the incident, police said.

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“One of the suspects had addressed his associate by his name and the victims mentioned it during registration of the FIR. This helped police in their identification,” an investigating officer said.

The medical examination of both victims was conducted and it was established that the girl was raped, police said.

Police added that efforts are underway to arrest the absconding suspect.