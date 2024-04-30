32-year-old killed as SUV rear-ends MCG truck near Vatika Chowk

A 32-year-old man was killed after his SUV rear-ended an automated sweeping truck at the Vatika Chowk underpass on Sohna Road while swerving to avoid a collision with a speeding vehicle, police said on Tuesday. A SUV rammed into a road sweeping machine at Vatika Chowk underpass near Sector-70 in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The deceased man was identified as Abhinav Sharma, a resident of Malibu Towne in Sector 47 on Sohna Road. Sharma owned a factory at IMT Manesar in Sector 7 which manufactured foams for cushioning and insulation, adhesives and rubber die-cut parts, and supplied them to various industrial brands.

The accident took place on Saturday when Sharma was returning home in his black Hyundai Alcazar car from his factory, police said. At 9.45pm, he arrived near the Vatika Chowk underpass, where an automated cleaning truck of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was cleaning the right side lane, police said. Inspector Satyawan (one name), station house officer of the Sector 50 police station, said that according to Sharma’s family members, an unidentified speeding vehicle sharply changed lanes. “To avoid collision with that vehicle, Sharma swerved right and rammed the MCG’s cleaning truck,” he said.

Due to the impact, Sharma sustained severe injuries in his head, chest, and limbs. He was rushed by police to the Park Hospital in Sector 47 where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening.

Police said that a crane was called to the scene to pull the mangled car out of the rear portion of the truck.

Police said they are investigating the family’s allegations about the speeding vehicle. Police said the family members are yet to be questioned on how they know about the speeding vehicle.

The SHO said that Sharma’s family submitted a written complaint against an unidentified vehicle driver. “We are carrying out an investigation. We are gathering CCTV camera footage to trace the speeding vehicle that suddenly changed lanes causing the accident. We will also question the truck driver,” he said.

Police said the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Monday evening.