35 teams to enforce week-long ban on meat in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has formed 35 dedicated teams to ensure all meat shops in the city remain closed between August 24 and September 1, during the Jain festival Paryushan Parv this year, officials said on Wednesday.
On July 20, the Haryana Urban Local Bodies (ULB), in a first, directed all municipal corporations in the state to implement the orders, failing which, operators would face strict action. MCG officials said, adding that people from the Jain community celebrate the “auspicious festival for nine days every year”.
“It is informed by Shri SP Jain, president of SS Jain Mahasabha, Haryana, that Paryushan Parv will be celebrated across the state from 24.08.2022 to 01.09.2022. In this regard... request you (all municipal commissioners and deputy commissioners) that all the slaughterhouses/meat shops should remain closed from 24.08.2022 to 01.09.2022 during Paryushan Parv,” the ULB order said.
On July 29, the MCG released an order with the same directions, officials said, adding that the ULB’s order will affect 130 licensed meat shops in the city.
MCG, however, said that “it is still awaiting clarity from the ULB about the operation of online delivery stores” across Gurugram. It is likely that “online delivery stores will operate normally”, MCG officials said.
Vijaypal Yadav, joint commissioner of MCG, said that the 35 teams, comprising four members each, will be deployed across as many municipal wards in the city, adding that anyone found violating the order will have to pay a penalty of ₹5,000.
The selling of meat has been a major issue in Gurugram for the past decade. There have been several incidents of members of right-wing outfits closing meat shops forcibly during the Navratri festival, which too, spans nine nights. In March 2021, MCG, during a House meeting, decided to close operations of all meat shops across the city on all Tuesdays, citing religious beliefs.
Meat shop owners and associations, meanwhile, said that they have not received an official notice, but will abide by the directions. “According to a clause in the MCG meat licence, the civic body reserves the right to close shops on particular days. So, we will close our shops,” a meat shop owner said.
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned
With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity. Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.
'Efforts on…': UP cop who wept over low quality food makes an appeal to CM Yogi
Manoj Kumar, the constable from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, whose ordeal about poor quality of food being served at the police mess was being shared by widely, later spoke about how efforts were now being made to declare Kumar mentally unstable by taking him to a hospital in Agra. He said he was ready to shell out more from his pocket as part of the charges for good quality food.
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
