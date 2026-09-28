3-yr-old boy dies after car hits divider in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar

A three-year-old boy died after the car in which he was travelling with his uncle hit a road divider in the Palam Vihar police station area around 3am on Saturday, police said. The boy suffered a head injury and later succumbed at a private hospital, police said, adding the man escaped with only minor injuries.

The child was travelling with his maternal uncle after going out for ice cream and was seated in the front when the crash occurred. (HT Photo)

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According to the child’s father, the family, originally from Shivhar district in Bihar, lives on rent in Mullahera village in Sector 22, Gurugram. The father works as a mason, while his brother-in-law, who also lives with them, works at a call centre in Gurugram.

The father told police that his brother-in-law usually returns home late and came back around 2.30am on Saturday. The three-year-old was awake and insisted on going out for ice cream, following which his uncle took him in his car to Sector 22.

While returning home, the driver allegedly dozed off near Sector 21 market, causing the car to hit a divider located in the middle of the road, police said. The child, who was seated in the front, suffered a head injury and was immediately taken to a private hospital, where he died from his injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said no written complaint has been filed in the matter and the family has described the incident as an accident. Proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated in the case. The postmortem examination was conducted on Sunday, following which the body was handed over to the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said no written complaint has been filed in the matter and the family has described the incident as an accident. Proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated in the case. The postmortem examination was conducted on Sunday, following which the body was handed over to the family. {{/usCountry}}