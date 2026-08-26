4 booked in connection of man’s murder in Gurugram

Four people have been booked for allegedly stabbing their 33-year-old friend to death following an argument on the Old Delhi-Gurugram road near Sector 21 on Monday, police said, adding that they have detained two suspects in connection with the killing.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Harjit Singh, a resident of Bangla Mohalla in Dundahera.

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According to police, the victim has been identified as Harjit Singh, a resident of Bangla Mohalla in Dundahera. He was out with a few friends he had left home with the previous night, officials said.

Some passersby spotted a body, with multiple stab wounds on the neck, head and chest, lying near the entrance of a private hospital on the Old Delhi-Gurugram road around 4am on Monday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said passersby alerted the police control room about the body. “Forensic experts and investigators reached the spot soon after. Singh had left home on Sunday night with a few friends and had since gone untraceable,” he said.

Police said the victim’s family alleged that his friends had called him for a party in a premeditated manner to settle scores over a fight that had taken place between them a few weeks ago, and subsequently murdered him.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are investigating the circumstances leading to the murder. It appears a sharp weapon was used in the killing. Some suspects are being interrogated. The case will be cracked soon. Preliminary investigations indicate that he was murdered at the same spot from where the body was recovered,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are investigating the circumstances leading to the murder. It appears a sharp weapon was used in the killing. Some suspects are being interrogated. The case will be cracked soon. Preliminary investigations indicate that he was murdered at the same spot from where the body was recovered,” Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on a complaint filed by Singh’s brother, an FIR under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against four of his friends at Udyog Vihar police station on Monday. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem examination, and raids are underway to nab the absconding suspects.