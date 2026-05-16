4 flyovers on Delhi-Jaipur highway to be ready by year-end

Gurugram: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said that four under-construction flyovers on Delhi-Jaipur Highway will be completed by December.

The NHAI awarded the tender for the four flyovers last year. (HT)

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The flovers at Dharuhera, Rathiwas, Salahwas and Bilaspur,whose construction started in August 2025, are part of decongestion and upgradation plan. However,the Manesar flyover, where work started earlier this week, is expected to be completed by October next year.

The NHAI awarded the tender for the four flyovers last year. The projects, being constructed at a cost of ₹282 crore, include flyovers ranging between 800 metres to 900 metre in length, officials said.

Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI said the work on the four flyovers is being carried out at a rapid pace. “The Rathiwas flyover is expected to be completed by June 15, while the Bilaspur flyover is slated to be opened to traffic around August 15. The Salhawas flyover is expected to be ready by the end of October, and the Dharuhera flyover by November-end. All flyovers will have three lanes in each direction,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} NHAI officials said the construction work on Manesar flyover has also started and efforts are underway to complete it by July next year. “The construction work for the Manesar flyover has started and traffic police has also carried out diversions for safe movement of commuters,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NHAI officials said the construction work on Manesar flyover has also started and efforts are underway to complete it by July next year. “The construction work for the Manesar flyover has started and traffic police has also carried out diversions for safe movement of commuters,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The highway authority added that steps are being taken to install safety equipment, signages and other structures along the highway to reduce congestion and ensure safety of motorists and commuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The highway authority added that steps are being taken to install safety equipment, signages and other structures along the highway to reduce congestion and ensure safety of motorists and commuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NHAI officials said traffic congestion is a major issue at all five intersections located along NH-48 where the flyovers are being constructed. NHAI officials said that once completed, commuters travelling on the highway will get relief from the congestion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NHAI officials said traffic congestion is a major issue at all five intersections located along NH-48 where the flyovers are being constructed. NHAI officials said that once completed, commuters travelling on the highway will get relief from the congestion. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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