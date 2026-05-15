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45 kms of surface drains along master sector roads desilted: GMDA

GMDA has desilted 45 km of drains in Gurugram to prevent monsoon waterlogging, with plans to complete the remaining 75 km before the season.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:50 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Tuesday said that they have desilted and cleared around 45 kilometers of surface drains along master roads in the city, officials said.

According to GMDA officials the desilting is part of efforts to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. (HT)

According to GMDA officials the desilting is part of efforts to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. The authority is also reducing the height of green belts to ensure that rain water gets collected in these green areas and flows into the surface drains.

GMDA officials said that the work was carried out last month to clean 45 kms out of 120 kms of drains across sectors 1 to 57. They added that the remaining stretch will be completed before the onset of monsoon.

Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA told HT that more than 250 workers along with over 20 earthmoving machines, dumpers and trolleys have been deployed across various locations to clean surface drains, lower green belts, clean footpaths and take up plantation work along master sector roads in the city.

“With dedicated manpower and machinery deployed on-ground, the works are being undertaken to enhance the overall urban environment and strengthen preparedness during the monsoon season,” said Meena in a statement issued on Thursday.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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