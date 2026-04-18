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5, including minor, held in killing of man over liquor refusal

Four suspects and a minor were arrested for allegedly killing a tavern manager in Faridabad after he refused to serve them liquor.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 04:30 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Four suspects were arrested, and a minor was apprehended for allegedly assaulting to death a tavern manager in Faridabad’s Sector-3 after he “refused to serve liquor” late at night, police said on Friday.

Police said that at least six more suspects, including the prime accused, who was among the first to approach the manager for liquor, are still on the run. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that all were held on Thursday night. “They were produced before a court that sent the minor to a remand home, while the others to one-day police remand,” Yadav said.

Two of the suspects, aged 23 and another a 24-year-old, are residents of Indira colony in Gurugram’s Sector-39, while the fourth accused, a 21-year-old, lives in Prem Nagar in Faridabad’s Sector-4.

Police said that at least six more suspects, including the prime accused, who was among the first to approach the manager for liquor, are still on the run.

According to police, the minor and the 24-year-old suspect had gone to the tavern beside a wedding venue on Wednesday night and asked the guard to make arrangements to either serve liquor or provide bottles for purchase.

Adesh, hails from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh and started working at tavern in 2025.

 
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