52-year-old dies after speeding Thar hits motorcycle in Faridabad

A 52-year-old man died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding Mahindra Thar near Sikri flyover in Faridabad on Friday evening, police said on Sunday.

Police are investigating the crash to establish the exact sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. (HT)

The victim, identified as Shravan Kumar, a resident of Palwal, was returning home from Ballabhgarh when the accident took place, according to police. Kumar worked at a printing firm in Ballabhgarh, officers said.

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The accident took place between 7pm and 7.15pm on Friday, when the speeding SUV allegedly hit Kumar’s motorcycle, throwing him onto the road. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby private hospital by locals, where he was declared dead, police said.

The driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot after the accident. Police have seized the vehicle and identified the driver, officers aware of the incident said.

The suspect’s family has told police that they will report to the police station with the driver on Monday, officers said.

Kumar’s family filed a complaint against the driver, following which an FIR was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death due to negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Saturday at Ballabhgarh police station, officers said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, Kumar’s body was sent for postmortem on Saturday and handed over to his family later that day following the autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, Kumar’s body was sent for postmortem on Saturday and handed over to his family later that day following the autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events, officers added.