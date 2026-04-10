Gurugram, Fifty-six people have been arrested on charges of rioting at IMT Manesar after the workers on strike allegedly vandalised a police vehicle and caused significant damage by pelting stones, officials said on Friday.

56 arrested for rioting at IMT Manesar: Gurugram Police

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All the accused were produced in a city court on Friday and sent to judicial custody, police said.

Manesar DCP Prabina Premachandran also held a meeting with company owners/representatives and their contractors regarding the ongoing workers' strike at various companies in the IMT Manesar area, they added.

During the meeting, the owners/representatives and contractors of the companies were instructed to ensure payments to every worker according to the honorarium/salary fixed by the government.

"Display government-prescribed salary information on notice boards outside your establishments, so that workers have access to transparent information. No worker should be subjected to ill-treatment of any kind, and no employee should be harassed personally," the DCP said.

On Thursday, workers were on strike in Manesar to press for their demands, when the police asked them to leave, as Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was imposed on Wednesday, a clash broke out, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} When the police chased them away, the protesters became enraged and created a ruckus. They allegedly set a police bike on fire and caused significant damage by pelting stones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the police chased them away, the protesters became enraged and created a ruckus. They allegedly set a police bike on fire and caused significant damage by pelting stones. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In this regard, a case was registered at IMT Manesar police station against unidentified individuals, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this regard, a case was registered at IMT Manesar police station against unidentified individuals, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since then, police teams have arrested 56 people, detained several other employees and are interrogating them. Based on the viral video and CCTV footage, police are identifying the accused, the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since then, police teams have arrested 56 people, detained several other employees and are interrogating them. Based on the viral video and CCTV footage, police are identifying the accused, the DCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "During the strike, some people vandalised a private company in IMT Manesar. Police have deployed adequate numbers to maintain law and order. The situation is completely peaceful and under control", said the spokesperson of Gurugram police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "During the strike, some people vandalised a private company in IMT Manesar. Police have deployed adequate numbers to maintain law and order. The situation is completely peaceful and under control", said the spokesperson of Gurugram police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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