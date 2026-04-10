...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

56 arrested for rioting at IMT Manesar: Gurugram Police

56 arrested for rioting at IMT Manesar: Gurugram Police

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 09:45 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Gurugram, Fifty-six people have been arrested on charges of rioting at IMT Manesar after the workers on strike allegedly vandalised a police vehicle and caused significant damage by pelting stones, officials said on Friday.

56 arrested for rioting at IMT Manesar: Gurugram Police

All the accused were produced in a city court on Friday and sent to judicial custody, police said.

Manesar DCP Prabina Premachandran also held a meeting with company owners/representatives and their contractors regarding the ongoing workers' strike at various companies in the IMT Manesar area, they added.

During the meeting, the owners/representatives and contractors of the companies were instructed to ensure payments to every worker according to the honorarium/salary fixed by the government.

"Display government-prescribed salary information on notice boards outside your establishments, so that workers have access to transparent information. No worker should be subjected to ill-treatment of any kind, and no employee should be harassed personally," the DCP said.

On Thursday, workers were on strike in Manesar to press for their demands, when the police asked them to leave, as Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was imposed on Wednesday, a clash broke out, police said.

 
gurugram
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / 56 arrested for rioting at IMT Manesar: Gurugram Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.