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573kg banned single-use plastic seized in Gurugram raids

HSPCB and MCG teams imposed fines on wholesalers in Khandsa and Bhundahera as enforcement against illegal SUP stockpiling intensifies.

Published on: May 06, 2026 08:41 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Around 573 kilograms of banned single-use plastic (SUP) were seized over the past two days from informal markets in Khandsa and Bhundahera, officials said on Tuesday.

573kg banned single-use plastic seized in Gurugram raids

The drive was conducted by the joint teams of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in a bid to reduce the use of SUPs mostly in the form of unauthorised cutlery items used at functions, officials aware of the matter said.

Akansha Tanwar, HSPCB’s regional officer in Gurugram (north) region, said the latest crackdown was on a wholesaler who had stored around 373 kgs of SUP in Udyog Vihar Phase-I. “Other than imposing a penalty of 25,000, the board will press for blacklisting the seller for hoarding banned SUP materials, mostly in the form of forks, spoons and cutlery,” Tanwar said.

In 2022, Haryana had banned the distribution, stocking and sales of several SUP items, including plastic bags, straws, cups, expanded polystyrene (EPS) products and beverage packaging made of low-micron plastic.

 
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