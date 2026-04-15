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6 held for Manesar unrest, police say accused planned commission racket

Suspects used WhatsApp to incite workers, sought cuts post wage hike; insider shared factory inputs, 61 arrested in wider case.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:31 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Five of the six suspects arrested for allegedly attempting to incite violence during a wage hike protest in IMT Manesar in Gurugram were unemployed and had planned to collect commissions from workers after a pay hike, police said on Tuesday.

(Representative image) Police try to pacify the workers’ agitation on Thursday at Sector 7, IMT Manesar. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Crime branch officials said the five accused were linked to a workers’ union active in Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh and had been living on rent in Manesar for the past few months. Investigators said they created three WhatsApp groups comprising workers from factories of a garment manufacturing and export firm in IMT Manesar soon after employees of an automobile manufacturing firm secured a wage hike following their April 2 strike.

A senior police officer said the groups were named after plot numbers where the factories are located. “The workers of the respective factories were added in the groups in which these five suspects were posting messages to provoke them for violence and for targeting the top management officials of the factories. They had planned to take commission from the workers after the wage hike,” the officer said.

Police said a total of 61 people have been arrested in connection with the violence during the April 9 protest in IMT Manesar, including 11 booked for attempted murder and six for incitement.

 
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