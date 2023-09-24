70-year-old pedestrian dies after hit by speeding vehicle on SPR in Gurugram

A 70-year-old woman died after being hit by a speeding vehicle near the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) toll plaza while attempting to cross the road, police officers said on Sunday.

The Jamalpur police said they were attempting to locate the vehicle that struck the woman and scanning CCTV footage from nearby shops. (Representational image)

They said the incident occurred at 11.30am on Saturday when the woman was walking back to her home at Mokalwas Dhani.

According to police, the injured woman, later identified as Sarla Devi, lay on the road for several minutes, undergoing severe blood loss. They said a commuter later informed the police control room about an injured person lying on the expressway, prompting an emergency response vehicle to arrive.

They said that the injured woman’s son, Satbir, 51, who goes by his first name, was also informed of the incident and arrived on the scene. Devi was rushed to the government hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors pronounced her dead.

On Saturday, a first information report was registered against an unidentified vehicle driver at Bilaspur police station under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.