Nine of the 23 men named in an FIR for the murder of a 24-year-old man during an armed attack at a house in Karola village on August 6 have been arrested, police said on Sunday. The accused, residents of Jhajjar and Sonipat, were arrested by the crime branch, Farrukhnagar, from Azadgarh in Rohtak on Saturday, they added.

The 23 accused were named in an FIR after the August 6 attack in Karola village; two policemen were also suspended for alleged dereliction of duty. (File photo)

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Police said the attack on the victim, Sagar, stemmed from an old rivalry involving the prime suspect, a neighbour of the complainant’s family. The FIR was registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on August 6 based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family. Nine suspects who were on the run have been arrested so far, while police are investigating the involvement of the remaining accused, officials said. Further action will be taken based on the investigation.

Two police officers were also suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with the case.

Police had initially said Sagar was shot dead. However, a scene-of-crime team found no evidence of firing, while an autopsy conducted on Saturday established that he died of stab injuries, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, Sagar’s brother Shankar told them that on August 3, he was at his rented shop with his brother Hoshiar when the prime suspect arrived. An argument over an old rivalry followed, after which the suspect and his associates allegedly assaulted family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, Sagar’s brother Shankar told them that on August 3, he was at his rented shop with his brother Hoshiar when the prime suspect arrived. An argument over an old rivalry followed, after which the suspect and his associates allegedly assaulted family members. {{/usCountry}}

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Sagar, who worked with a transport firm in Bengaluru, returned to Gurugram on August 6 after learning about the incident. Shankar went to Pataudi bus stand to receive him. Police said the suspects, who knew about Sagar’s return, gathered near the bus stand, followed the brothers home and allegedly barged inside with weapons and sticks.

Sagar was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, where doctors declared him dead. During interrogation, the prime suspect allegedly admitted they had planned the murder. Police seized a car allegedly linked to the crime.

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Family members initially refused to take Sagar’s body until the accused were arrested. Police said the prime suspect has one case involving possession or purchase of stolen property. The investigation is underway.