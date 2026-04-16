Activist raises alarm over transport of bleeding langur on bike in Rohtak

A video on a social media platform of a grey langur being transported on a motorbike, with its tail bleeding and being dragged on the Sector 14 Road in Rohtak on March 9has elicited concerns of cruelty to animals among animal activists and environmentalists, who have alleged police inaction in the incident.

The bleeding langur see being taken on the bike.

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Police said that they are currently waiting for details of the two-wheeler registration number and ownership from the road transport authority to take action.

Gurugram-based environmentalist Deepika Srivastava, who flagged the issue to the police and the wildlife department on March 10,said the possession of the simian was illegal and that it was subject to abuse, in clear violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The grey langur is classified as a Schedule II specie under the Wildlife Act, and experts said the highlighted multiple violations, such as hunting or capture under Section 9 of the Act, transportation without authorisation under Section 48A, contravening Section 39 that declares wild animals as government property, and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which prohibits causing unnecessary pain or suffering to animals. They are also in contravention to sections 3, 7 and 55 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, as illegal capture and use of a langur amounts to unauthorised exploitation of biological resources, experts said.

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{{^usCountry}} Environmentalist Srivastava alleged that officers from the Urban Estate police station, where the complaint was filed, served her notice on the evening of March 30 to appear in Rohtak on March 31 to record her statement. “Despite the notice explicitly containing a provision for appearance via video conference, I am being subjected to continuous, unwarranted telephonic pressure to travel from Gurugram,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Environmentalist Srivastava alleged that officers from the Urban Estate police station, where the complaint was filed, served her notice on the evening of March 30 to appear in Rohtak on March 31 to record her statement. “Despite the notice explicitly containing a provision for appearance via video conference, I am being subjected to continuous, unwarranted telephonic pressure to travel from Gurugram,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Calling it a deliberate attempt to discourage the complaint, she said, “It is highly apparent that the local machinery is employing delaying tactics—making the procedure so exhausting and legally burdensome that the informant gives up. I remain fully available to record my statement virtually, as permitted by law.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling it a deliberate attempt to discourage the complaint, she said, “It is highly apparent that the local machinery is employing delaying tactics—making the procedure so exhausting and legally burdensome that the informant gives up. I remain fully available to record my statement virtually, as permitted by law.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police, however, refuted the allegations. Responding to allegations that the complainant was not allowed to record her statement via videoconference, a senior officer said that as per procedure, the original evidence needed to be verified in person. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police, however, refuted the allegations. Responding to allegations that the complainant was not allowed to record her statement via videoconference, a senior officer said that as per procedure, the original evidence needed to be verified in person. {{/usCountry}}

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“We need to examine the primary device on which the video was recorded or received and record the statement of the complainant accordingly. This is important to establish the authenticity of the evidence,” the officer, who did not wish to be identified, said.

The officer said, “There is no intent to inconvenience the complainant. However, in cases involving digital evidence, it is often necessary to follow due procedure, including verification of the source and recording statements as per investigation requirements. We are looking into the matter and appropriate action will be taken based on findings.”

Sub-inspector Kamaljeet Singh, station house officer of the Urban Estate police station, said, “We had contacted her when she had replied over the phone that she had got the video of the injured langur from someone else. We had served her notices to appear for investigation but neither she approached us to get her statement recorded for further legal action on the matter, nor she provided us the video officially for legal use.”

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Divisional Wildlife Officer Rajiv Garg said the department has initiated action in the matter. “We can proceed with action such as issuing a challan once we receive confirmed details of the vehicle owner or the person driving the motorcycle. We have already shared the available details with the police and are awaiting their response,” he said.

Haryana’s forest and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh said, “We take such violations very seriously. I have directed the wildlife department to conduct a thorough inspection of the incident and review similar past cases. Prompt action will be taken against anyone found guilty of illegal wildlife use or cruelty.”

He said, “We are committed to protecting wildlife and ensuring they are treated with dignity and care. If there are gaps in the system, we will address them.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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