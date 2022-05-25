Activists allege leachate seeping into ground in Aravallis
Environmentalists on Tuesday alleged that toxic leachate is seeping into the ground in Aravallis and several pleas to the pollution control department and the civic agencies have failed to move authorities to action.
The green activists alleged that leachate was not being treated at Bandhwari waste-to-energy plant properly and the situation now is more critical after heavy rainfall lashed the city on Monday, as the leachate gets mixed with rain water and flows further down the hills.
Environmentalists said the leachate has formed several ponds over a 1km area near the waste-to-energy plant and was slowly seeping into the ground, thereby contaminating underground water.
Vaishali Chandra Rana, a city-based activist said leachate from the Bandhwari waste-to-energy plant contaminated underground water in five villages around the plant, including Mangar, Baliawas, Mandi, Gwal Pahari and Bandhwari, making the water unfit for consumption. “We have repeatedly raised the matter with civic agencies, pollution department and the government but nothing has been done to address the issue,” she said.
Another environmentalist said that they have written a letter on Tuesday to the state government seeking its intervention in the matter.
Rana further said garbage dumping and leachate contamination in the Aravallis will lead to major problems in the long run as both underground water and forest will get polluted. “Aravallis are a major source of water retention and harvesting for the city and the leachate will destroy the acquifiers. The authorities must take action against the concessionaire Ecogreen, which is looking after the waste-to-energy plant” she said.
When asked about the matter, a spokesperson of Ecogreen strongly refuted the allegations and said rainwater got collected around the site. “Due to rainfall, a lot of water has accumulated around the plant and since the boundary wall is broken, a lot of the water has entered inside the premises. We have got it checked by local staff and there is no leachate seepage into the Aravallis,” said the spokesperson.
Meanwhile, officials from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) said they will collect the samples and check the quality of leachate. “It will be checked on priority,” said Kuldeep Singh, regional pollution officer, Gururgam.
-
Gurugram multi-crore heist: Court permits lie-detector test on former DCP
A local court on Tuesday allowed the special task force, which is investigating the ₹40 crore heist from the maintenance office of a residential society in Sector 82 on August 4 last year, to conduct polygraph test on former deputy commissioner of Gurugram police, Dheeraj Setia, who appeared before the court for the first time on Tuesday. Setia was named as one of the key suspects in the heist case.
-
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Plea seeks survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque premises
Agra Petitioners in the Sri Krishna Janambhoomi case moved an application in court on Monday, seeking appointment of an advocate commissioner for spot inspection of Shahi Eidgah Mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, before the summer vacation of the court in June. The other petitioners present in court on Monday included Jai Bhagwan Goyal from Delhi and Saurabh Gaur.
-
160 liquor shops auctioned in Gurugram east, ₹568 crore collected
The Haryana government on Tuesday auctioned 160 liquor vends in Gurugram east through e-tenders and earned ₹568 crore, an increase of 31.51% on the reserve price, said officials of the excise department. The reserve price is the lowest price at which the department is willing to auction the liquor shop. That's the minimum price the bid starts from. According to officials, the reserve price was ₹432 crore.
-
PCMC issues ₹312 crore tender for new administrative building
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has issued a ₹312 crore tender for the new administrative building, which will be constructed on the seven acre land at the auto cluster in Chinchwad. The civic body has invited bids for the new building which are to be submitted in the next 45 days. The building will also have a 300-seater general body meeting hall for corporators. The expenses are expected to be around ₹400 crore.
-
Dust storm in UP puts paid hopes of mango growers
Mangoes will be in short supply this year, so be prepared to shell out more for fewer mangoes. The dust storm which hit the city with 70km-per-hour wind speeds on Monday may have provided respite from the heat but it left the mango crop severely damaged. Mango growers here in Malihabad said that the high-intensity wind hit the crop that was almost ready to hit the market, hard. The farmers called it a double whammy.
