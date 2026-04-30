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After HC stay, DTCP halts Stilt+4 nods, seeks infra and fund details

Departments must submit timelines, utilisation data and violation records; compiled report to be placed before court on May 4.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:39 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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Following a stay on the stilt-plus-four floors policy on residential plots by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has launched a statewide exercise to collect data on infrastructure, encroachments, and fund utilisation, officials said on Wednesday.

After HC stay, DTCP halts Stilt+4 nods, seeks infra and fund details

DTCP has directed urban agencies to submit detailed information by May 1, ahead of the next hearing scheduled for May 4. The move follows a 2024 public interest litigation challenging the policy on grounds of inadequate infrastructure in residential colonies. The high court had stayed the policy in Gurugram and ordered removal of encroachments as per law.

Officials said that after a high-level meeting chaired by the additional chief secretary, town and country planning on Wednesday, agencies including the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and the department of urban local bodies (DULB) were asked to submit data on funds collected and utilised under external development charges and proportionate development charges.

The memo issued by the director, town and country planning on April 29 stated, “Total funds collected by all concerned departments/authorities/agencies such as TCP deptt., HSVP, DULB, HSIIDC, concerned ULBs etc. Status of utilization of said funds by all concerned departments/authorities/agencies such as TCP deptt., HSVP, DULB, HSIIDC, concerned ULBs etc., Metropolitan Development Authorities, including complete details regarding project areas where such amount has been spent.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

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