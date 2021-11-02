Air quality on brink of ‘very poor’, likely to worsen till Diwali

The air quality in Gurugram deteriorated on Tuesday, ahead of Diwali, inching closer to the ‘very poor’ category of the air quality index (AQI) according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data.

For a fifth consecutive day, the district reported ‘poor’ quality of air, recording an AQI of 287 on Tuesday, which was worse than a reading of 241 recorded on Monday. According to predictions, of experts, the pollution levels are likely to worsen and reach the ‘very poor’ category by Diwali.

However, Gurugram fared relatively better than many of its counterparts in the National Capital Region on Tuesday, with Faridabad, Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad recording AQI readings of 306, 303, 303 and 334, respectively, all of which were in the ‘very poor’ category of the CPCB system.

According to the forecast of the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality in the National Capital Territory is likely to remain in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category on Wednesday and the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday (Diwali). A weather bulletin issued by the body on Tuesday evening stated that over the next five days, the air quality in the region is likely to deteriorate on Friday and Saturday and remain in the ‘very poor’ category, due to an expected increase in the particulate matter having a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM2.5), the major pollutant.

Stepping up enforcement action ahead of Diwali, officials of the regional pollution control board in Gurugram said that patrolling will be increased during the day as well as at night.

Kuldeep Singh, the regional officer of Haryana State Pollution Control Board for Gurugram (north), said, “During the day, sprinkling of water at pollution hotspots and other enforcement activities will be at the highest level. We have six teams across the district that will patrol during the night as well as day to check for violations. We have also requested builders in the district to carry out sprinkling at construction sites. We urge the public to not engage in bursting of crackers and stop others from doing so too.”

Meanwhile, air quality experts in the city said that some respite is likely on November 7 and 8, with a likely increase in wind speed that will disperse pollutants.

Sachin Panwar, a city-based independent air quality scientist, said, “With the impact of a western disturbance, wind speed is likely to pick up and increase to 16kmph from the 4kmph on November 7-8. From Monday onwards, the wind direction has changed from northwestern to northeastern, which helps in carrying away the pollutants. Light rain or drizzle is also expected over the region a day or two after Diwali.”

A western disturbance refers to the winds originating over the Mediterranean region that carry moisture in the form of rainfall or snowfall while travelling to the northern regions.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Gurugram is likely to witness partly or generally cloudy sky on November 5 and 6.