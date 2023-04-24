Home / Cities / Gurugram News / GMCBL bus catches fire, no one hurt

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2023 12:11 AM IST

A bus of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited caught fire on August Kranti Marg, but alert firefighters saved it from getting charred. No one was injured.

Gurugram: Alert firefighters saved a bus from getting charred on the August Kranti Marg on Sunday. The fire had broken out in the engine of the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) bus at its rear end, officials said.

Fire department officials said that the incident took place just in front of the Sector 29 fire station at about 2pm. There were around 20 passengers inside the bus driver at the time of the incident and the driver deboarded them soon as he realised that the smoke was coming out from the engine and filling the passenger compartment.

Fire officials said that the driver parked the bus on the roadside due to which traffic movement was not hampered.

Narender Singh, fire officer of Sector 29 fire station, said that two tenders were pressed into action to douse the flames.

“There was a minor fire in the engine compartment which was immediately doused. Most probably it was due to a short circuit. There was no damage to the bus. None of the passengers or the crew were injured,” he said.

