Aravalli demolition: MCF starts wrapping up demolition of Khori Gaon

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, which resumed a demolition drive at Khori village settled on Aravalli land on Tuesday, said that work will be completed this week. Around 300 houses were still to be removed and over 50% of these were demolished on Tuesday, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yashpal Yadav, the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), said, “We started removing the illegal squatters on Monday and we are aiming to complete the work by Thursday. Around 300 houses are being demolished, of which almost 50% of the work has been done. During this drive, we are removing makeshift houses of people who stayed back after the initial demolition drive and also demolishing half broken houses from the last time.”

Earlier, Yadav had said that residents living in Khori are those who were allowed to stay back upon requesting officials that they be allowed to collect and sell the construction and demolition waste.

“Now, if anyone wants to take the construction and demolition waste, then they will have to take special permission from us before going,” Yadav said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About 6,600 dwelling units in Khori village were razed by the MCF over the last few months as the illegal colony was encroaching 150 acres of Aravalli forest land. On June 7, the Supreme Court fixed a six-week deadline to remove the 6,600 structures in the Khori Gaon colony.

The court directed MCF to act without exception against all unauthorised structures on forest land. However, demolition of illegal farmhouses and banquet halls on Aravalli land hit a hurdle, as owners had approached the Supreme Court seeking relief, claiming that their structures had come up after the state government had amended the norms in 2019, which was immediately put on hold by the top court in March 2019.