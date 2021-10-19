Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Aravalli demolition: MCF starts wrapping up demolition of Khori Gaon
gurugram news

Aravalli demolition: MCF starts wrapping up demolition of Khori Gaon

Around 300 houses were still to be removed from Khori Gaon colony as it had come up on Aravalli land; over 50% of these were demolished on Tuesday
Around 6,600 illegal houses that had come up in Khori Gaon village on Aravalli land were demolished over the past few months. (HT Archive)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 09:54 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, which resumed a demolition drive at Khori village settled on Aravalli land on Tuesday, said that work will be completed this week. Around 300 houses were still to be removed and over 50% of these were demolished on Tuesday, officials said.

Yashpal Yadav, the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), said, “We started removing the illegal squatters on Monday and we are aiming to complete the work by Thursday. Around 300 houses are being demolished, of which almost 50% of the work has been done. During this drive, we are removing makeshift houses of people who stayed back after the initial demolition drive and also demolishing half broken houses from the last time.”

Earlier, Yadav had said that residents living in Khori are those who were allowed to stay back upon requesting officials that they be allowed to collect and sell the construction and demolition waste.

“Now, if anyone wants to take the construction and demolition waste, then they will have to take special permission from us before going,” Yadav said.

RELATED STORIES

About 6,600 dwelling units in Khori village were razed by the MCF over the last few months as the illegal colony was encroaching 150 acres of Aravalli forest land. On June 7, the Supreme Court fixed a six-week deadline to remove the 6,600 structures in the Khori Gaon colony.

The court directed MCF to act without exception against all unauthorised structures on forest land. However, demolition of illegal farmhouses and banquet halls on Aravalli land hit a hurdle, as owners had approached the Supreme Court seeking relief, claiming that their structures had come up after the state government had amended the norms in 2019, which was immediately put on hold by the top court in March 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dengue: Hospitals gear up to handle rise in cases after heavy rain

NHAI seeks power connection for Ambience Mall underpass on priority

Third sero survey: Faridabad to be tested again due to 14% inconclusive results

Rain effect: Gurugram breathes in good air after consecutive very poor air days
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP