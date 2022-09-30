Aravalli jungle safari will help preserve the hills: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that developing a jungle safari in the Aravallis across Gurugram and Nuh will help the state government in preserving the hills. The CM is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with union environment minister Bhupender Yadav. They spent time at the Sharjah Safari Park on Thursday since the state government and union environment ministry are jointly planning to develop a jungle safari in the Aravallis on about 3,858 hectares of land. The proposed safari will be developed on land protected under the Punjab Land Preservation Act and on tracts that are part of the Aravalli plantation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khattar noted that an Aravalli safari will attract many tourists from Delhi and adjoining areas. “Tourism will create employment opportunities for the local people. Villagers in the surrounding areas will also benefit from the homestay policy,” he said. According to the homestay policy, homeowners can offer their houses to visitors for commercial use. The CM further informed that the central government will provide funds to the state for this project.