The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has included the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects from Sarai Kale Khan to Bawal and Delhi to Karnal under its Transit Orientated Development (TOD) policy, bringing areas within 1.5 kilometres of the 12 proposed RRTS stations in Gurugram section under the TOD influence zone, while 15 stations in the Delhi to Karnal section.

Areas within 1.5km of 12 Gurugram RRTS stations get TOD status

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The policy will allow planned development around the stations, including additional floor area ratio (FAR), mixed land use and other applicable benefits under the TOD policy of 2016. The zonal bifurcation into intense and transition zones is yet to be notified.

“The TOD zone has been notified, but the zonal bifurcation on what would be the intense zone and transition zone is yet to be decided, and it will be notified later. The TOD zone will have benefits of additional FAR, mixed land use and other applicable benefits as per the TOD policy of 2016,” a senior DTCP official said, asking not to be named.

The notifications were issued on September 22. The Delhi-Bawal corridor, being developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), will connect Delhi, Gurugram and Bawal in south Haryana. Its estimated cost is ₹35,000 crore, and the project is awaiting final approval from the Union Cabinet.

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{{^usCountry}} The 12 stations are Cyber City, Iffco Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Kherki Daula, Manesar, Pachgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR station, Rewari and Bawal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 12 stations are Cyber City, Iffco Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Kherki Daula, Manesar, Pachgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR station, Rewari and Bawal. {{/usCountry}}

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Praveen Chauhan, district town planner, Gururgam, said the FAR norms for intense and transition zones along RRTS stations would be notified later. “The TOD policy will be applicable on all new licences, and existing licences can also avail the benefits if third-party rights are not created. In the case of third-party rights, consent of all stakeholders will be required. The details are being worked out at the headquarters level. An area of 1.5 km around the stations has been brought under the ToD policy,” he said.

Eligible projects include group housing, integrated commercial projects, office spaces, mixed land use, and IT and ITes projects.

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The Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal project, estimated at ₹33,000 to ₹34,000 crore as per the proposed detailed project report, will connect Delhi, Sonipat, Panipat and Karnal along NH-44.

In February, NCRTC sought four 50-hectare land parcels for the two projects, including parcels at Panchgaon and Dharuhera for commercial development.