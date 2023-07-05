Audit infra in sectors before allowing fourth floor in Gurugram: Panel

The availability of developed infrastructure or capacity for augmentation of infrastructure will be key in deciding whether fourth floor and stilt construction will be allowed in an existing sector or colony, said the expert committee formed to deliberate on the issue.

The committee, which submitted its report to the government on June 30, recommended that fourth floor be allowed in new sectors but mandated that an audit, which shall be verified by technical experts under the aegis of deputy commissioner or officer designated by government, shall be required to approve such structures in existing sectors. (HT Archive)

The committee observed that the physical and social infrastructure in existing and developed sectors/colonies may not have been designed to cater to the increased density (of population) on account of construction of stilt plus four floors. In such cases, permission can be granted only after the agency concerned conducts an infrastructure capacity audit of the area within three months. “The infrastructure audit will identify availability of water supply, sewage, drainage, power, parking and fire safety, among others. The audit will also estimate the population that the existing infrastructure can cater to,” the report said.

Residential plots located only on 12 metre roads in existing sectors, however, will be given permission for constructing four floors and stilt, the committee has recommended.

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on February 23 put on hold the policy of construction of fourth floor on residential plots after objections were raised in the state assembly by MLAs and also by concerned residents across the state.

The government in March constituted an expert committee to deliberate on the issue of constructing fourth floor on residential plots.

The committee has now said that an infrastructure audit will also identify the potential to augment Infrastructure in case construction of stilt plus four floors is allowed. It will also identify specific components to be upgraded along with the budgetary requirement and tentative timeline for infrastructure enhancement.

Based on the infrastructure audit report, proposals from block, sector or colony found eligible will be sent to the deputy commissioner or any senior officer appointed by the government for approval.

The deputy commissioner shall get the proposal verified by technical experts, and if the DC is satisfied that the infrastructure is adequate or can be augmented, then she can grant permission for building stilt plus four floors without causing major inconvenience to the existing habitat, the report said.

The committee has also recommended that the four floors should be constructed in a manner that there is no load on adjoining structures and a density of 18 persons per plot is maintained.

A senior DTCP official said apart from these recommendations, it has been decided that green building code shall be enforced on these structures to make them eco-friendly.

“The report is under the consideration of the government and it is likely to take a decision soon,” said an official from DTCP, on the condition of anonymity.

As per the data analysed in the report, 57% permissions have been granted on plots located along 9 to 10 metre wide roads while 35% plots are located on 12 metre wide roads.

