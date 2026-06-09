The Election Commission of India (ECI) will undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for 2026 in Badshahpur to ensure enrolment of all eligible voters and removal of ineligible names, sub-divisional magistrate and electoral registration officer Sanjeev Singla said on Monday.

Badshahpur to launch voter roll revision drive, draft electoral list on July 21

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Addressing a press conference at the SDM office, Singla said July 1, 2026, has been fixed as the qualifying date. Citizens who turn 18 on or before this date will be eligible to register as voters.

“The objective is to prepare an error-free and updated electoral roll by including all eligible voters and removing inaccuracies through a systematic verification process,” Singla added.

Booth level officers (BLOs), electoral registration officers (EROs) and booth level agents (BLAs) will be trained on electoral roll revision procedures and election commission guidelines. The BLOs will then conduct a door-to-door verification drive across the constituency, said officials.

Officials will collect voter details, update photographs and personal information, get signatures and help residents fill enumeration forms. New voters will be provided Form-6 for registration. Residents can also apply online through the commission’s voter services portal.

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{{^usCountry}} Polling stations will be rationalised from June 14 to 26 to ensure that no polling booth exceeds the voter limit. Authorities will also try to keep members of the same family and nearby residents assigned at same polling station, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Polling stations will be rationalised from June 14 to 26 to ensure that no polling booth exceeds the voter limit. Authorities will also try to keep members of the same family and nearby residents assigned at same polling station, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

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The draft electoral roll will be published on July 21. Citizens can file claims and objections until September 18 to add missing names or correct errors.

The SDM said applicants born before July 1, 1987, must submit one valid document. Applicants born between July 1, 1987 and December 2, 2004 must submit one document of their own and one of either parent. Those born after December 2, 2004, will need to provide one document of their own and one each of both parents.

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Each BLO will make at least three visits to houses to ensure better coverage. Political parties, through their BLAs, will also assist voters in the process, officials said.

According to official data, the Badshahpur Assembly constituency has 518 polling stations and 541,834 registered voters. Officials said voter mapping work for around 21.37% electors has been completed.

Singla appealed to residents, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and other stakeholders to participate in the exercise. He also urged voters to verify their names, addresses and other details once the draft electoral roll is published.

“Citizens should make full use of the revision period. Claims and objections received after the deadline will not be entertained,” he added.