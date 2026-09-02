Bandhwari landfill still relies on tankersfor leachate, over a year after plant order

More than a year after the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was directed to install a leachate treatment plant at the Bandhwari landfill, the project is yet to take off, with the civic body continuing to rely on tankers to transport the contaminated liquid to a sewage treatment plant (STP).

Leachate seen leaking into the Aravalli forest ranges in Gurugram, earlier in June. (HT)

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The MCG has prepared a ₹24 crore proposal to establish a permanent system for the collection, storage and treatment of leachate at Bandhwari. The proposal, however, is currently awaiting approval from the Haryana government authorities since last year, officials said.

According to MCG, around 200-220 kilolitres of leachate is generated at the landfill every day. The problem intensifies during the monsoon as rainfall increases the volume of leachate and raises the risk of the contaminated liquid flowing beyond the landfill site.

The Bandhwari landfill is located close to the Aravalli forest area along the Gurugram-Faridabad Road. Uncontrolled discharge of leachate could pose a threat to the surrounding soil, groundwater, vegetation and wildlife.

The wildlife department had written to the MCG and the urban local bodies department last week, flagging the need for proper management of the liquid waste. Describing the leachate as a “black poisonous river”, the department had called for measures to prevent its uncontrolled movement from the landfill.

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{{^usCountry}} Leachate is a contaminated liquid generated when rainwater or moisture percolates through waste deposited at a landfill. It can contain a range of pollutants and requires treatment before it can be safely discharged or disposed of. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leachate is a contaminated liquid generated when rainwater or moisture percolates through waste deposited at a landfill. It can contain a range of pollutants and requires treatment before it can be safely discharged or disposed of. {{/usCountry}}

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The permanent system proposed by the MCG includes a boundary wall, concrete storage tanks for containing leachate, a DTRO (disc-tube reverse osmosis) or leachate treatment plant, and a concrete garland drain, according to officials.

Until the permanent treatment facility is established, leachate generated at Bandhwari is being collected and transported by tankers to the Behrampur STP, officials said.

Vaishali Rana, an environmental expert, said, “Leachate is one of the most serious environmental risks associated with an untreated landfill. If it is not properly collected, stored and scientifically treated, it can seep into the soil and contaminate groundwater, while uncontrolled discharge can also affect nearby natural ecosystems. At Bandhwari, the proximity of the landfill to the Aravallis makes a permanent leachate treatment system particularly important. Tanker-based transportation can only be a temporary arrangement; the priority should be to establish a robust collection, storage and treatment mechanism at the landfill itself.”

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The leachate management issue comes at a time when the Bandhwari landfill is also grappling with around 17.21 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste. February 2027 has been set as the deadline for clearing the accumulated waste.

Vijay Dhaka, chief engineer, MCG, said the civic body has submitted the estimate to the authorities and is awaiting confirmation.

“Our focus as of now is to clear the legacy waste. Once the legacy waste is cleared and the proposal is approved, we will start the work of installing the leachate treatment plant,” he said.