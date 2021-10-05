Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Banjara Market demolished, HSVP reclaims 25 acres
gurugram news

Banjara Market demolished, HSVP reclaims 25 acres

Published on Oct 05, 2021 11:26 PM IST
The demolition drive by HSVP at the Banjara Market to reclaim 25 acres commenced around 11am and continued till the evening. (Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram

Around 250 makeshift shops and hutments at the popular Banjara Market, located in Sector 56, were demolished by the enforcement team of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Tuesday.

The shops, most of which sold furniture and traditional handicrafts, had come up illegally over the past 15 years on land owned by the authority and despite repeated notices, the owners were not vacating the land, HSVP officials said.

With the demolition, around 80% of the illegal properties on 25 acres of HSVP land was cleared, officials said. Owners of around 50 shops were given two days to vacate their premises, officials said.

Satya Narain, subdivisional officer (survey), HSVP, said that the demolition drive commenced around 11am and continued till the evening. The HSVP team was supported by 200 police personnel, including 50 women police officials, he said. “Most of the shopkeepers had removed their wares from the shops using trucks while others have sought two days time to shift,” he said.

HSVP officials said that action was taken after shop owners repeatedly ignored notices issued by the authority to remove their encroachments. The entire service road, along the main sector road that was also encroached by shopkeepers, was cleared, officials said.

The 25-acre land plot where the market was operating is earmarked for the construction of a college, a bus stand and group housing societies. A part of the plot has also been allotted to the Income Tax department for the construction of official accommodations, HSVP officials said.

The authority said that all encroachments on HSVP land and will be cleared.

