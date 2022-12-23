Bharat Jodo Yatra to continue, says Rahul Gandhi in Nuh

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre of trying to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra by putting forward excuses such as ‘Covid-19’ even though the rally has been underway without any problem for over more than 100 days.

While addressing a public rally in Ghasera village in Nuh district on the 106th day of the rally, Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleged that the ruling party had been trying to suppress their voice in the Parliament in the same manner as it was trying to stop the march.

The Congress MP alleged that Covid-19 was just a ruse to disrupt the rally, but these attempts will not succeed. “When the Opposition wants to speak in the Parliament on issues of public interest, the microphone is switched off and the camera is turned away. That is why the Congress party had to initiate the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir,” Gandhi said.

The march resumed from Nuh on Thursday morning and reached Ghasera village in the afternoon, where a public meeting was held.

Ghasera is also known as ‘Gandhigram’ because Mahatma Gandhi had visited the village in 1947 to convince the Muslim community to stay here and not migrate to Pakistan due to the Partition.

The Congress MP paid rich tributes to the Mahatma and said that even at that time some people had tried to break the country. “I want to warn those thinking of breaking the country that we will never let their plans succeed, they will try to break but we will not let them break,” Gandhi said.

The Congress MP attacked the Union government and alleged that the now defunct farm laws were weapons meant to kill farmers and labourers and were akin to demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which were used to kill small traders and businessmen. “There is a strong need to create infrastructure such as roads, hospitals and schools to uplift the masses,” he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Sohna in the evening on its second day in Haryana with a large number of people joining it on the way.

Addressing a public meeting at Ghasera, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that a majority of the development schemes in Mewat were launched by the Congress government prior to 2014. He alleged that the BJP government had done no development work in Mewat or across the state.

Hooda alleged that unemployment, inflation and the contract system in jobs were major pain points for the people and the state government failed on all fronts. He also said that if electricity is disconnected in Bhadas village, where the participants will rest for the night, it will be a very unfortunate development and against democratic ethos.

Senior Congress leaders present in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday included Haryana Congress in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan, organisation general secretary KC Venugopal, MP Deepender Hooda, former finance minister Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala, among others.

