Bike taxi rider, passenger killed by speeding truck in Gurugram

A bike taxi rider and his passenger were killed after a speeding truck allegedly ran them over near Dadi Sati Chowk on Sector 86 road in Gurugram on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Both victims were rushed to a private hospital in Sector 90, where doctors declared them dead during treatment. (Shutterstock)

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The deceased were identified as Jai Pal, 28, originally from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, who lived in Pataudi; and Rohit Kumar Gupta, 31, originally from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, who lived with his siblings in an apartment in Shanti Vihar, Sector 95, police said.

Police said Gupta worked at a private firm in Okhla, Delhi, and had booked the bike taxi to travel from his residence as part of his daily commute.

Investigators said Pal had picked up Gupta and travelled around four kilometres before the accident occurred at around 11am near the intersection at Dadi Sati Chowk. Police said the truck driver fled the spot without stopping to help the victims.

Commuters alerted the police control room, after which both men were taken in ambulances to a private hospital in Sector 90.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Gupta was declared dead shortly after reaching the hospital. “Pal was in a critical condition with multiple severe injuries, including in the head. Doctors tried to save him, but he also died soon in the course of treatment,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Gupta was declared dead shortly after reaching the hospital. “Pal was in a critical condition with multiple severe injuries, including in the head. Doctors tried to save him, but he also died soon in the course of treatment,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Turan said the truck driver escaped with the vehicle, and police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the registration number and trace the accused driver. “The damaged motorcycle of Pal was seized from the spot,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turan said the truck driver escaped with the vehicle, and police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the registration number and trace the accused driver. “The damaged motorcycle of Pal was seized from the spot,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the complaint of Gupta’s father an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station on Tuesday night. The bodies were handed over to family members after autopsy on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the complaint of Gupta’s father an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kherki Daula police station on Tuesday night. The bodies were handed over to family members after autopsy on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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