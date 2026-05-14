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Bike taxi rider, passenger killed by speeding truck in Gurugram

Police said the truck driver fled after the crash near Dadi Sati Chowk and is yet to be identified through CCTV footage.

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:28 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A bike taxi rider and his passenger were killed after a speeding truck allegedly ran them over near Dadi Sati Chowk on Sector 86 road in Gurugram on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

Both victims were rushed to a private hospital in Sector 90, where doctors declared them dead during treatment. (Shutterstock)

The deceased were identified as Jai Pal, 28, originally from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, who lived in Pataudi; and Rohit Kumar Gupta, 31, originally from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, who lived with his siblings in an apartment in Shanti Vihar, Sector 95, police said.

Police said Gupta worked at a private firm in Okhla, Delhi, and had booked the bike taxi to travel from his residence as part of his daily commute.

Investigators said Pal had picked up Gupta and travelled around four kilometres before the accident occurred at around 11am near the intersection at Dadi Sati Chowk. Police said the truck driver fled the spot without stopping to help the victims.

Commuters alerted the police control room, after which both men were taken in ambulances to a private hospital in Sector 90.

 
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