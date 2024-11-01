Biker dies in collision with tractor trolley on Pataudi Rd

A 32-year-old man died late Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley left unattended in the middle of a dark road near Mumtazpur village in Pataudi, Gurugram police said on Wednesday. The incident took place as the victim, Rahul Kumar, was returning home to Darapur after purchasing items for Diwali celebrations with his family. Investigators said that several minutes passed before commuters noticed the accident, discovering Rahul lying in a pool of blood/ (File Photo)

According to police, Rahul and his father, Mukesh Kumar, co-owned a furniture shop in Pataudi’s main market. After closing the shop, the two left separately on different vehicles, with Mukesh staying behind for work and Rahul heading home carrying Diwali sweets and lights, they added.

A senior police officer said that the unregistered tractor was parked without safety measures. “The tractor, with a trolley loaded with hay, was left parked in a dark area with no street lighting. It lacked reflective tapes, blinkers, or lights,” he said. “Rahul likely did not see the vehicle in time and crashed into it from behind, becoming trapped beneath the trolley with his motorcycle.”

Investigators said that several minutes passed before commuters noticed the accident, discovering Rahul lying in a pool of blood. They alerted the police control room and rushed him to the Community Health Centre in Pataudi without waiting for an ambulance, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Sandeep Kumar, Public Relations Officer for Gurugram Police, added that Rahul’s father, Mukesh, coincidentally came across the scene during the rescue attempt. “The tractor driver is currently on the run but will be traced and arrested soon,” Kumar said.

Based on Mukesh’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unknown tractor driver at the Pataudi police station. The charges include sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.