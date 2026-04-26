Bilaspur: Woman dies after fall from moving bus on Delhi-Jaipur E-way

A 22-year-old woman died after falling from her company’s bus on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway near Bilaspur on Friday night, after the driver allegedly opened the door while the vehicle was in motion, police said on Saturday.

Incident took place near Old Rao Hotel; woman came under rear wheels and died on the spot, police said. (Getty Images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased was identified as Shivani Kumari, a resident of Palasoli village in Pataudi, who worked at a private firm in Bilaspur, officers added. Police said she commuted daily with colleagues on the company bus.

The incident occurred between 7.45pm and 8pm when the bus, carrying employees, was on a flyover near the Old Rao Hotel.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the woman’s husband, Dheeraj Kumar, alleged that the bus used to drop her near the hotel. “He alleged that on Friday, the bus moved forward and his wife was trying to approach the driver to ask him to stop,” he said.

The driver then allegedly opened the front door while the bus was moving, causing her to lose balance and fall. “Tragically, she came beneath the rear wheels of the bus and died on the spot,” Turan said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said an FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station on Saturday under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the husband’s complaint. The driver is yet to be arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said an FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station on Saturday under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the husband’s complaint. The driver is yet to be arrested. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON