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Body of Gurugram wife murder accused recovered from Bareilly river

The body was recovered from the Dhoda river near the accused’s ancestral village in Bareilly’s Shergarh area.

Published on: May 12, 2026 09:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The body of a man accused of murdering his wife in Gurugram earlier this month was recovered from the Dhoda river in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Sunday, with police suspecting he died by suicide while evading arrest.

The deceased had been untracable since May 6, when he allegedly stabbed his wife to death outside their house in Gurugram, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased had been untracable since May 6, when he allegedly stabbed his wife to death outside their house in Gurugram, police said. His body was found floating in the Shergarh area, around one kilometre from his ancestral home in Buyodha village in Bareilly. Bareilly police recovered the body and alerted Gurugram police.

“We have received information about the accused’s death from local police. We are coordinating with UP police for further details. Future action will be taken accordingly,” said Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan.

The accused had fled to his native village after the murder, where a family wedding was underway, according to officers, police siad. Gurugram police conducted raids there over the past few days, but he allegedly escaped before being apprehended. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report, they added.

 
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