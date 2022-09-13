Bomb threat at Gurugram hotel sparks panic, search underway

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 13, 2022 02:07 PM IST

The police were immediately informed following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the hotel and evacuated it, sources said.

The call was received at Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex around 11:35 am.(Vipin Kumar/ HT)
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

A call about a bomb threat sparked panic at a hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday and a search is on to trace it, police said.

The call was received at Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex around 11:35 am. The police were immediately informed following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the hotel and evacuated it, sources said.

A senior police officer said that the threat call to the hotel was made from a mobile number which was found switched off.

"The search is on and the police are trying to identify the caller," the official added.

