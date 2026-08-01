Brajmandal Yatra: Seven CRPF units, drones deployed in Nuh

Seven companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF), around 2,500 district police personnel and drones will be deployed along the 80-km route to ensure peaceful celebration of the annual Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on August 3, police said on Friday.

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The yatra comes nearly three years after a communal violence broke out during the same procession on July 31, 2023, leaving at least seven, including two policemen, dead and 90 others injured.

Officials said extensive video recording of the procession will be carried out, with least 100 police personnel and private videographers deployed to record the event.

Heavy vehicles will be barred from entering Nuh during the procession. All private and government schools will remain shut following orders issued by Nuh deputy commissioner Akhil Pilani. All liquor or meat shops along the procession route will also remain shut.

A joint meeting by Pilani and superintendent of police Arpit Jain was held on Thursday with social and religious organisation leaders, who assured full cooperation to ensure the procession remains peaceful.

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{{^usCountry}} The procession will start around noon from Nalhar’s Shiv temple and pass through Badkali Chowk, Ferozepur Jhirka, Singar village and Punhana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The procession will start around noon from Nalhar’s Shiv temple and pass through Badkali Chowk, Ferozepur Jhirka, Singar village and Punhana. {{/usCountry}}

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“Drone mapping had been conducted at key locations such as Palwal T-point, Adbar chowk, Jogipur road, Tiranga park, Khedla mor, Nalhar junction and the Nalhareshwar temple,” Jain said.

He added that social media monitoring has been intensified and action is being taken against accounts allegedly circulating inflammatory or misleading content.

Heavy vehicles travelling between Gurugram, Alwar, Palwal, Aligarh, Tauru and Jaipur have been diverted through the Delhi-Mumbai and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressways.

Police said open sale of petrol and diesel, unauthorised DJs, provocative speeches or songs, open microphones and weapons brandishing will not be allowed during the procession.

Meanwhile, Palwal police have also been put on alert. SP Nitish Agarwal directed intensified patrolling, checkpoints along the Nuh and Uttar Pradesh borders, verification of suspicious people and vehicles and strict action against rumour mongering or any attempt to disturb communal harmony.