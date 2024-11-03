Bus operator, nephew assaulted for refusing extortion money, 5 booked

At least five suspects were booked by Gurugram police for allegedly assaulting a bus operator and his nephew on Wednesday evening after they reportedly refused to pay extortion money, officers said on Saturday. The incident took place on Pataudi-Rewari Road, where Narbir Singh, 46, and his nephew Ishan Singh, 22, were intercepted by the suspects shortly after they had dropped off passengers, police said on Saturday. Police said the suspects snatched around ₹ 32,250 from the victim during the assault and threatened that he would no longer be able to operate his bus on the route (File Photo)

According to the police, once the passengers left, the suspects demanded extortion money from Narbir. A heated argument ensued, and the suspects allegedly assaulted him inside the bus before dragging him outside and beating him with iron rods and wooden bats. Investigators added that when Ishan tried to intervene, he too was reportedly attacked and severely injured. Both victims suffered blunt force trauma and deep cuts across their body and head.

A senior police officer, quoting Narbir’s allegations, said the suspects snatched around ₹32,250 from him during the assault and threatened that he would no longer be able to operate his bus on the route. “Narbir alleged that the suspects warned him against continuing his business,” the officer said.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer for the Gurugram police, said that the suspects are currently on the run. “Investigation is underway to determine whether this was indeed an extortion case leading to the assault or if a dispute over ticket fares between the bus owner and passengers escalated to violence,” he said, adding that the suspects are reportedly from Khod village in Pataudi.

Kumar also noted that the bus did not have a CCTV nor was there any near to the location, and added that no other bus operators have come forward to report similar extortion demands from the suspects. Based on Narbir’s complaint, an FIR was filed at the Pataudi police station on Friday night. Charges include sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.